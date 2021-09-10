Big 12 Ready to add Four Schools

-UNDATED (AP) - The Big 12 has approved membership applications from BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved applications from the four schools that sought membership after the league learned it will lose Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference no later than 2025. Formal approval of the invitations is pending on some campuses, but the expansion is all but done. BYU says all of its sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season. The other three schools compete in the American Athletic Conference. That league requires 27 months’ notice for schools that want to leave. That means they will join the Big 12 no later than July 1, 2024.

