Advertisement

Bauer Done For The Season

Trevor Bauer on leaving Game 3 early for injury
Trevor Bauer on leaving Game 3 early for injury
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players’ association have extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series. The decision had been expected, given that Bauer hasn’t pitched since June 29 and was running out of time to get back in shape to return to the mound while games remained. The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3 and the minimum ramp-up time for pitchers is generally regarded as three weeks. Bauer was first placed on paid leave July 2.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan
Police search Jackson apartment buildings
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
How often should you get tested for COVID-19?
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Newton Says He Was Surprised To Get Cut
Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
Big 12 Ready to add Four Schools
Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S....
Another Honor For Piot
Michigan Women’s Coach Gets Extemsopm