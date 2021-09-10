Advertisement

Another Honor For Piot

Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S. Amateur.
Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S. Amateur.(United States Golf Association)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior James Piot has been selected as the Ben Hogan Award’s August Golfer of the Month following committee and social media voting. It is the first time a Spartan has been so honored. Piot won the 121st U. S. Amateur championship in August. Piot is now a candidate for the national Hogan award which will be announced next May.

