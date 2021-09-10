Another Honor For Piot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior James Piot has been selected as the Ben Hogan Award’s August Golfer of the Month following committee and social media voting. It is the first time a Spartan has been so honored. Piot won the 121st U. S. Amateur championship in August. Piot is now a candidate for the national Hogan award which will be announced next May.

