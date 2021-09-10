5K and festival to honor beloved MSU academic advisor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This 5K will celebrate the life of Frances Nambi Kaneene on her heavenly birthday, September 12th.

It will be held along the Hawk Island trails where she ran for over two decades, even during treatment.

The location has a beach, playgrounds, lakes and, most of all, is blessed by her spirit, by way of her ashes. Her family hopes you will join for a day to walk or run -- and to be in community with each other, food, and music.

Below is the schedule of events:

Summary of the Day:

8:30 - 8:50 / MSU Pre-Show

MSU Drumline

MSU Cheer & Dance Team

Sparty

--

8:50 / Welcome Address

8:55 / National Anthem Performed Live

---

9:00 - 10:00 / Race

9am - 1pm / Massages

9:45 - 10am / Mini Tai Chi Session

9:45 - 10am / Mini Yoga Session

----

10:0am / Words of Gratitude / Intro the Festival

10:00am - 1:00pm / Live Performances

Kuungana African Drum & DanceLadies First A CapellaAOTA Hip HopKT the Conscious Poet*11am (Special Pause & Surprise Tribute @ the exact time she was born)

Color Me Music JazzSpartan Dischords A CapellaHappenDance Dance Troupe*12pm (Grand Prizes Announced)

Accafellas A CapellaCapitol Green A CapellaAfro-Beat Finale

Food Trucks from:

Picnic Food Truck

Got Smoke BBQ

Shove It Pizza

Melting Moments

JW Kettle Corn

Foster Espresso Bar

Smoothie Queen

Crepe Nation

Breakfast Burrito Truck

Uncle John’s Cider Mill

& more!

A portion of the race proceeds will support the Frances Nambi Kaneene Scholarship from Michigan State University to provide students in her department, who were heart and soul, opportunities to study abroad.

To donate lieu of participation, please feel free to do so under the Donations tab.To those who would like to participate virtually, organizers invite you to sign up and participate from a far, and they will absolutely send you a race t-shirt to wear during your own walk or run, in spirit.

