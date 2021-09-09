Advertisement

St. Johns adding a temporary skate park in town

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The city of St. Johns is in the process of tearing down a few buildings and silos right next to the train depot. The city says five of the larger silos will remain but the building and silos that are in poor shape have been knocked down.

The city told News 10 that this needs to be knocked down before they can consider the property for any redevelopment. However in the meantime they have some preliminary plans to build a temporary skateboard park to see how the community likes it.

“I’m happy that they are going to put something useful there. I would like to see a permanent skate park in St. Johns because we have a lot of teenagers that ride their skateboards down Clinton Street the main street and its dangerous it scares me when I drive down there and if they all had a place to go that would be fantastic,” said St. John resident, Christie Koenigsknecht.

The city will have a better idea in the spring if something permanent will be built there.

