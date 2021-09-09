Sparrow on vaccine requirement: “This is very helpful to American hospitals”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, President Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The move comes as the delta variant has taken over as the dominant strain of COVID-19, as hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated patients, a nursing shortage is taking hold in Michigan and as the country is entering the most contagious portion of the year.

President Biden said he would direct the Department of Labor to require all employers with over 100 employees to require vaccinations. Those employers must give their employees paid time off to get vaccinated, and all vaccines continue to be free to Americans. In addition, all executive branch federal employees and all federal contractors will be required to be vaccinated.

Dr. Karen Kent VanGorder is Sparrow Health System’s Chief Medical and Quality Officer.

“We are still evaluating all of what this will mean as far as how we’ll roll it out, but this is very helpful to American hospitals,” VanGorder said. “This is very helpful to provide consistent assurances for patients that they’re safe in American hospitals. The consistency between hospitals makes it much easier for hospitals to attend to patients and caregivers in a unified way, and is the safest approach rather than have everyone decide by county or hospital.”

The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said. The White House did not immediately say when it would take effect, but said workers would have sufficient time to get vaccinated.

