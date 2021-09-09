Advertisement

A recent survey shows how employees want to be contacted by future employers

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently chatted with Tim Sackett, the president at HRU Technical Resources, and found out more about how employees would like to be contacted by future employers.

Some factors that come into play include the time of day the employees want to be contacted and the way they’re contacted. The survey results indicate that some employees would rather be reached through email instead of a text message or a phone call.

Also, should employers be posting the salary in the job description? Tim Sackett gives us his answer to that popular question.

