Advertisement

Police search Jackson apartment buildings

(WILX 2021)
By Markie Heideman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An apartment building in Jackson was an active police scene Wednesday as Michigan State Police and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the premises.

Foxfire Apartments had multiple officers searching the buildings around 5 p.m. Bystanders told News 10 that police and a SWAT crew searched an entire block of the apartments including the attics, which are all connected. They say the police were looking for something stolen from a bank but it’s unknown what.

Police didn’t confirm any information about their search Wednesday night, but said they’ll release information Thursday. No arrests were made at the scene.

This is a developing story, News 10 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Amazon's rendering of the Delta Twp. fufillment center, scheduled to open in 2022.
Amazon building first Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township
8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
MDHHS issues new quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated, unvaccinated students
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident now in custody

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and democrats call to repeal 1931 abortion law
New guidance issued for Michigan schools
New guidance issued for Michigan schools
Lawmakers discuss Michigan's abortion ban
Lawmakers discuss Michigan's abortion ban
Amazon to open fulfillment center
Amazon to open fulfillment center