Police search Jackson apartment buildings

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An apartment building in Jackson was an active police scene Wednesday as Michigan State Police and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the premises.

Foxfire Apartments had multiple officers searching the buildings around 5 p.m. Bystanders told News 10 that police and a SWAT crew searched an entire block of the apartments including the attics, which are all connected. They say the police were looking for something stolen from a bank but it’s unknown what.

Police didn’t confirm any information about their search Wednesday night, but said they’ll release information Thursday. No arrests were made at the scene.

This is a developing story, News 10 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

