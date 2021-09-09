PFCU has some great financial resources

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Learning how to stay on track when it comes to your finances can sometimes be daunting. Maddy Shellberg, an education specialist with PFCU, stopped by Studio 10 to tell us more about their new podcasts that can help you take control of your finances. Their ‘Money Talk’ podcasts cover lots of different financial topics including your credit score, loans and more.

Plus, PFCU offers a classroom financial literacy program that also offers a wide range of financial literacy resources, ranging from elementary kids to adults.

