Outfit ideas to keep us on trend this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are some staples we tend to pull out of our closet for fall, but it seems like every year something new is trending in the world of fashion.

We stopped by Reflections Boutique in Charlotte to talk to owner Keisha Howe about what we should be reaching for this fall.

This weekend is Frontier Days in Charlotte and Studio 10 has a codeword for a deal at the boutique.

Watch the segment to find out what the codeword is and stop by Reflections for a special discount!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.