NFL Season Opens On WILX TV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with member of his family, holds the Super Bowl...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with member of his family, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season tonight when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive crowns. The Cowboys are coming off a 6-10 season, played mostly without quarterback Dak Prescott. He returns tonight for the first time since suffering the ankle injury that ended his year last October. Prescott didn’t play in the preseason, either, after straining his right shoulder early in training camp.

