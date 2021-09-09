NFL Season Opens On WILX TV

-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season tonight when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive crowns. The Cowboys are coming off a 6-10 season, played mostly without quarterback Dak Prescott. He returns tonight for the first time since suffering the ankle injury that ended his year last October. Prescott didn’t play in the preseason, either, after straining his right shoulder early in training camp.

