MSU Surplus store auctioning Sparty bricks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Surplus store is auctioning off bricks from the base of the original Sparty dedicated in 1945.

Currently, only four bricks are available to bid on through the surplus store website until Friday, September 10. The starting bid is at fifty dollars however some have received higher offers.

MSU Surplus’ store manager James Ives said the highest bid they have received in the past was for 350 dollars.

“Being a spartan there a lot of history that goes with that, the spartan family and just to be able to have a piece of that means a lot.” “Its just one of those unique pieces that we’ll never have again, ya know never, there is a lot of interest in them there always has been, but now that there’s just these few left, its just a really interesting piece of history,” Ives said.

After these four bricks sell, they only have eight more original Sparty bricks left to auction.

