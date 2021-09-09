Michigan International Speedway hosting blood drive in honor of lives lost on 9/11

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is hosting a blood drive this Saturday in honor of the lives lost from the September 11 attacks.

They are partnering with Versiti blood centers, the largest blood provider in Michigan to help save lives.

They are hoping to impact 3,000 lives after this blood donation event on Saturday in honor of the almost three thousand people that died on 9/11.

“We’re gather together to really remember what happened. When you donate blood, you can save up to three lives so the impact, when you think about the lives lost its tremendous but every year if were collecting 400-500 units and each unit can save up to three lives, and when you look at the lives lost then you look at the potential lives saved through blood donation we’re making an impact,” said Area Vice President of Versiti, Dawn Kaiser.

In order to donate you must be at least 16 years-old with parental consent, or 17 and older without. You also must feel well and healthy the day of donation.

The event is free, and runs from 7am-5pm. They prefer people to make an appointment so they can make sure adhering to social distancing and other covid protocols..

