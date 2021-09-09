Lansing City Hall building future uncertain after flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Hall is airing out Thursday after water damage disrupted city business on multiple floors. The flood took place when a water tank on the tenth floor burst, soaking through three levels of ceiling tiles.

Workers have repaired most of the damage, but the effects of the burst will be felt for the next few days.

The Lansing City Hall has been in its current location for decades right across from the Capitol building. However, it’s aging infrastructure has become a growing problem among its employees.

This isn’t the first time the city hall has needed some extra attention. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says that the maintenance of the building alone is enough to consider moving.

‘We know that the city hall is an old building. We spend about a half millions dollars a year on maintenance. We know that it needs a little more love and that there are going to be issues with older buildings all the time and we can either spend many many millions of dollars completely rehabbing it or we can look to a new space and get this building for a different use for a better use.”

Until then, some meetings have been moved to a different location and many employees on the top floors have decided to work from home.

“You weigh the half a million dollars a year in maintenance for this building versus forty, fifty, sixty dollars seventy million dollars whatever it is for a new city hall and you have to have the right proposal. so we continue to look for that right proposal and we’re likely to continue to seek proposals until we find that right one that is the best use of out taxpayer dollars to make sure that we can provide the appropriate city government,” says Mayor Schor.

In January Mayor Schor released a request for proposals on the future of the building, seeking help for renovations or even relocation. However, until they find the right fit, Mayor Schor says the Lansing City Hall will stay put.

“We’ll continue to put those numbers together and when it works, we’ll pull the trigger.”

