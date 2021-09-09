Advertisement

Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
-COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. They’ll be inducted at a ceremony in December. Holmgren played for, coached and most recently ran the front office for the Philadelphia Flyers. McNab played 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, Sabres, Canucks and Devils. Fischler was a staple of hockey broadcasts in the New York area for decades.

