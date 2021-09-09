Get your cowboy boots and hat and head to Charlotte’s Frontier Days

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people will be headed to Charlotte for Frontier Days.

The annual event has fun for the whole family, from the rodeo to arts and crafts and everything in between.

The event starts Friday and ends Sunday evening.

Frontier Days is a town affair, involving multiple business across the city including arts and crafts and of course a rodeo.

For a full schedule of events: https://www.charlottefrontierdays.org/

