Advertisement

Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.

DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Florida State Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argued the law is intended to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan
Amazon's rendering of the Delta Twp. fufillment center, scheduled to open in 2022.
Amazon building first Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township
MDHHS issues new quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated, unvaccinated students
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
Police search Jackson apartment buildings

Latest News

Frontier Days
Frontier Days
fd
HRU Tech
cv
PFCU
df
REFLECTIONS BOUTIQUE
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend