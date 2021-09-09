Big Night At U. S. Open Tennis

-NEW YORK (AP) - A pair of unseeded teenagers will take the stage tonight in the U.S. Open women’s semifinals: 18-year-old Emma Raducanu (ra-doo-KA’-noo) of Britain and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada. The 73rd-ranked Fernandez takes on No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first semifinal. That will be followed by the 150th-ranked Raducanu against No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari (SA’-ka-ree) of Greece. Raducanu is the first female qualifier to get to the final four at the U.S. Open in the professional era, which began in 1968. None of the four women remaining in the tournament ever has played in a Grand Slam final.

