Better Day For U. S. Soccer

-SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) - Panicking American soccer fans were soothed when the U.S. rallied from a halftime deficit to win 4-1 at Honduras in World Cup qualifying. Coach Gregg Berhalter gave his team a wake-up call at the half, changed formations and made three substitutions. The U.S. won a qualifier for just the second time in 41 matches it trailed at halftime. The U.S. has five points, two behind first-place Mexico. Next up is Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas.

