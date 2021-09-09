Advertisement

Angles in the Upcoming Broncos vs. Giants Game

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Von Miller-Bradley Chubb reunion is still on for Sunday, but it’s starting to feel like it could be delayed. Denver’s fourth-year outside linebacker is dealing with a sprained right ankle that isn’t coming along as quickly as hoped, putting his status for the Broncos’ game against the New York Giants in jeopardy. Chubb was limited at practice today. If he does play Sunday, it’ll mark his first regular season game playing alongside Miller in 715 days. The pass rush partners who combined for 26½ sacks in 2018 have only played four games together since then and none since Sept. 29, 2019.

