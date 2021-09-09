$2 million in export assistance funds available for Michigan’s small businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan received $2 million in federal grant funds to help Michigan small businesses grow in the state through increased access to global markets. It’s the maximum amount awarded by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Trade Expansion Program and represents a $650,000 increase from 2021.

The announcement was made Thursday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was joined by representatives from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“These federal STEP grants are vital to helping businesses across Michigan create and gain access to new revenue streams as they compete in today’s global economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we continue making investments at the state level to grow our middle class and support small businesses, we welcome this infusion of federal funding from the Small Business Administration to help even more Michigan businesses grow, fostering increasing international collaboration and prosperity for all.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund is providing an additional $667,000 as the state match to support the Michigan STEP grant initiative (MI-STEP). To date, MEDC’s International Trade program has facilitated more than $4.1 billion in export sales through federal and non-federally funded programs.

“Export sales help to diversify customer bases, provide longer term stability and support higher paying jobs that are critical to our long-term economic growth as a state,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board. “These funds will allow for our International Trade program to support more businesses, especially growing small businesses, and accelerate our efforts to create a more equitable, inclusive and resilient economy for all Michiganders.”

In Sept. 2020, the Michigan Strategic Fund also approved an increase in the maximum MI-STEP grant reimbursement from 50% to 75%, maintaining the annual cap of $15,000 per company. Eligible activities allowed initially under the CARES Act, including e-commerce and compliance testing, as well as increased website expenses will continue to be eligible going forward.

Applications are accepted on an on-going basis for MI-STEP grants to small- and medium- sized businesses. For complete details on how companies can apply for assistance, including eligibility requirements and the application process, visit www.michiganbusiness.org/export.

