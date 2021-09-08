Tuesday’s storms affect over 75,000 homes, businesses

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy said Tuesday they will have crews working through the night after waves of storms carrying over 60 mph winds swept across Michigan. Over 75,000 homes and businesses were affected.

“We are grateful for the patience of our neighbors, from Kalamazoo and Battle Creek to Midland and Saginaw, after these storms knocked over trees and damaged poles and equipment,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “Our crews and contractors were prepared for this bad weather. They are already starting to restore power and will be working around the clock.”

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

The public is urged to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.