Stretch out summer by learning how to preserve your garden

Garden
Garden(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are looking for ways to stretch out the summer season and preserve the good from your garden - the Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project has upcoming workshops that will show you ways you ‘can.’

The first class is water bath canning. This class offers lessons on how to can tomatoes and fruit, as well as make jam, pickles, and tomato products such as salsa by water bath canning (also called boiling water canning).

They also have a class in pressure canning on Monday, September 13. This class offers lessons on how to pressure can vegetables and one-jar meals like soups, stews, curries, and chili.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/TheGardenProject/?ref=page_internal

