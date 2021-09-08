Southside Community Kitchen opening new location this October

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Southside Community Kitchen will be opening a new location this fall at the Unitarian Universalist of greater Lansing after being closed since March of 2020.

The kitchen used to be held at St. Casimir’s church but when they closed down, they were forced to find a new home.

Southside Community Kitchen was able to make some renovations for a brand-new kitchen, pantry, and dining room. They usually serve around 60-80 people per meal, and they are hoping to be able to serve that m any and more in their new location.

“We are so thankful that we have found a new place to serve people in need; We had been serving for 35 years straight nonstop 4 days a week until we were having to close for COVID at first and then when the other church closed. We have people calling all the time looking for meals. The unique thing that we do is we provide a place for people to sit down and have conversation,” said Southside Community Kitchen Director, Marcia Beer.

Beer says they hope to open the first week of October. The kitchen will be open for anyone in need of a meal between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.