Advertisement

Southside Community Kitchen opening new location this October

Southside Community Kitchen
Southside Community Kitchen(Southside Community Kitchen)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Southside Community Kitchen will be opening a new location this fall at the Unitarian Universalist of greater Lansing after being closed since March of 2020.

The kitchen used to be held at St. Casimir’s church but when they closed down, they were forced to find a new home.

Southside Community Kitchen was able to make some renovations for a brand-new kitchen, pantry, and dining room. They usually serve around 60-80 people per meal, and they are hoping to be able to serve that m any and more in their new location.

“We are so thankful that we have found a new place to serve people in need; We had been serving for 35 years straight nonstop 4 days a week until we were having to close for COVID at first and then when the other church closed. We have people calling all the time looking for meals. The unique thing that we do is we provide a place for people to sit down and have conversation,” said Southside Community Kitchen Director, Marcia Beer.

Beer says they hope to open the first week of October. The kitchen will be open for anyone in need of a meal between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Amazon's rendering of the Delta Twp. fufillment center, scheduled to open in 2022.
Amazon building first Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township
8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident now in custody
MDHHS issues new quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated, unvaccinated students

Latest News

Canning Workshop
Canning Workshop
Man charged with six felony counts in Foundry shooting
Spiral is reopening under new ownership.
Lansing’s only LGBTQ nightclub to reopen under new ownership
Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan