Redistricting commission sued over deadline for new maps

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan commission drawing new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature is being sued over its plan to skip a Nov. 1 deadline to create the districts.

The lawsuit by a Detroit-area activist means the Michigan Supreme Court could ultimately get involved. The court earlier this year turned down the commission’s request for new deadlines and legal cover from lawsuits.

The commission hopes to have maps ready for a final vote by Dec. 30, citing a delay in detailed census data. Critics, however, said an earlier deadline in the Michigan Constitution can’t be ignored.

“Despite having the required 2020 census data, the defendant has chosen to deliberately ignore the clear mandate” in the constitution, Robert Davis said in a lawsuit Tuesday.

The commission declined to comment.

The commission was approved by voters to take mapmaking out of the hands of lawmakers and the governor. Four are aligned with the Democratic Party, four with the Republican Party and five with no party.

