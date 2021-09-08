Advertisement

NHL Team Makes NIL Offer to Female Athletes

Montreal Canadiens' Max Domi is dumped by Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk during the...
Montreal Canadiens' Max Domi is dumped by Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Panthers were seeking a female athlete from Florida Atlantic University to be the next college student they sign to an endorsement deal. Unable to choose one, they’re making the offer to more than 200 of them.

The NHL team said Wednesday that it will sign any interested and eligible FAU female athlete to a deal under the new rules that allow college players to capitalize on their name, image and likeness for endorsement opportunities. The offer covers athletes from all 10 FAU women’s programs.

No other major sports franchise is known to have made such an offer. It comes after the Panthers became the first pro team to sign a college athlete as an endorser when they struck a deal with Miami quarterback D’Eriq (dee-EH’-rihk) King earlier this summer.

