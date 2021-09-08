Advertisement

NFL Betting Season About to Begin

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - More than half of the United States now offers legal sports betting, just three years after it was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off the NFL season Thursday night, gamblers in 26 states plus the District of Columbia are expected be able to wager on it legally, according to the American Gaming Association, with as many as five additional states offering such bets before the season ends in February with the Super Bowl.

That’s up from 18 states with legal sports betting at the start of last year’s football season. And some of the biggest markets in the U.S., including California and Florida, are moving toward legalization, with New York planning to adopt mobile sports betting at some point.

The explosive growth of the industry comes as more and more companies join the fray, making it more challenging to gain and hold onto market share and profits. And it is making things worse for some people with gambling problems, as the industry is coming up with new ways to bet on sports, including live micro-betting on the outcome of things like the next possession in a football game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine
Amazon's rendering of the Delta Twp. fufillment center, scheduled to open in 2022.
Amazon building first Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident now in custody
Bank Robbery suspect
Picture released of suspect from Jackson bank robbery on Saturday

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens' Max Domi is dumped by Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk during the...
NHL Team Makes NIL Offer to Female Athletes
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
British Open Returning To Familiar Course
American Ryder Cup Team Set
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the...
Big Night For Djokovic