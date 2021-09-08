Advertisement

In My View: A good start for Michigan State football

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good start for Michigan State football, yes, so for the home opener this Saturday against Youngstown State the prescription is clear. No significant injuries, improve play and get lots of guys into the game in case they’re needed a week from Saturday at Miami of Florida.

If MSU can win that game, home games with Nebaska and Western Kentucky follow and then is it possible MSU could get off to a 5-0 start this season?

That’s a ways off but it seems, in my view, to be realistic.

