MSU football and basketball players to make 6k from new NIL sponsorship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), announced it is sponsoring all 133 Michigan State University student athletes on the men’s basketball and football teams for the 2021-2022 season.

The sponsorship will provide athletes, regardless of position, with $500 per month stipend for a full year, totaling $6,000 for every player.

“The Spartan family sticks together, and that’s what makes MSU athletics so special,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

Ishbia is a former walk-on Michigan State basketball player on the 2000 national championship winning team.

In February of 2021, Ishbia donated a separate $32 million to MSU’s athletic program, the largest single cash commitment in MSU’s history from an individual.

“I was a star athlete and having access to resources like this would have made a huge difference in my career in a very positive way,” said Mateen Cleaves, former MSU point guard and national champion, and current leadership coach at UWM.

