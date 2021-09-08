Michigan State Police urge residents to have a family emergency plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The month of September is considered Michigan’s preparedness month, where Michigan State Police want residents to learn how to be prepared in case of an emergency situation.

MSP is collaborating with Mason county emergency management and Walmart to host a prepare fair on Saturday, September 11 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. to teach individuals how to create an emergency plan and kit for natural disasters or other related emergencies like power outages and house fires.

“The prepare fair is a great opportunity to meet local emergency responders, learn about the importance of being ready for all types of emergencies they can learn simple ways to prepare for an emergency or disaster including how to develop a family emergency plan, CPR, basic first aid skills,” said MSP Assistant Division Commander, Michelle Sosinksi.

The fair is free on Saturday and is taking place at the Walmart supercenter in Ludington.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.