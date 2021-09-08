Advertisement

Man charged with six felony counts in Foundry shooting

(Gray tv)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, July 18, at approximately 2:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to The Foundry located at 216 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a shooting in the parking lot. Upon arrival officers located two female shooting victims, ages 67 and 24, who appeared to have been bystanders. Both survived their injuries.

A third male victim arrived at Henry Ford Allegiance Health after being transported there by a citizen. Though their injuries were severe, they also survived.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerard Jarzynka announced that the suspect in the shootings, Trashawn Johnson, has been charged with six felony counts in the shooting.

Charges include three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, in addition to one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Felony Firearm.

“The maximum possible penalty for Assault with Intent to Murder is Life in the Department of Corrections,” Jarzynka wrote in a release sent to News 10.

Although charges have now been filed, the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

