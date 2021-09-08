Governor Gretchen Whitmer and democrats call to repeal 1931 abortion law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Democrats in Michigan are looking to cement abortion protections in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court alters its stance on the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling from 1973.

This week Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the state legislature to repeal a law that criminalized abortion in Michigan. Since the 1970s, the law hasn’t been enforced as it is over-ruled due to the supreme court decision in “Roe v. Wade.”

The law was passed in 1931. It prohibits all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

Donna Lisinski, a Democratic state representative, joined Governor Whitmer in calling for the repeal of the law on Tuesday. Some Republicans like Senator Tom Barret say that this law isn’t going anywhere.

“First of all the bill that’s been introduced to repeal Michigan’s law that protects unborn children is not going to pass the legislature. It 100% will not pass the legislature,” said Barrett.

Democrats in the state, including Governor Whitmer, have made statements defending the individual’s right to choose. They say women should be protected and that the law represents a threat to women across the state.

Senator Barrett says that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the 1931 law would go into effect immediately.

Lisinski says that Democrats will continue to do everything that they can to make sure the law is not put into effect.

“That cannot be allowed to happen,” Lisinski said. “We need to ensure that this antiquated law from 1931 is taken off the books to ensure that, if any changes happen in the nation, we stand as we do today with women having reproductive health freedom in the state of Michigan.”

