Find out more about a fun Paws With A Cause event this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re up for a road trip this weekend, there’s a fun Paws With A Cause event happening this Saturday in Jenison, Michigan.

‘Retriever Fever’ will take place at Grand Ravines Dog Park from 11 am until 2 pm and organizers of the event say that they’ll have all of the dogs that Paws With A Cause raises including poodles, pantheons, golden retrievers, and labrador retrievers. The event will also have demonstrations of what paws can do, vendors will be on hand, they’ll have food trucks, raffles and more.

