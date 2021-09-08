Advertisement

Find out more about a fun Paws With A Cause event this Saturday

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re up for a road trip this weekend, there’s a fun Paws With A Cause event happening this Saturday in Jenison, Michigan.

‘Retriever Fever’ will take place at Grand Ravines Dog Park from 11 am until 2 pm and organizers of the event say that they’ll have all of the dogs that Paws With A Cause raises including poodles, pantheons, golden retrievers, and labrador retrievers. The event will also have demonstrations of what paws can do, vendors will be on hand, they’ll have food trucks, raffles and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Amazon's rendering of the Delta Twp. fufillment center, scheduled to open in 2022.
Amazon building first Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township
8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident now in custody
MDHHS issues new quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated, unvaccinated students

Latest News

Garden projects
Learn more about a local garden project that’s helping the community
fg
The Willows At East Lansing Part 2
cv
The Willows At East Lansing Part 1
dv
Work It Out Wednesday