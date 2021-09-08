Advertisement

Big Night For Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the...
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night.

It’s the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories.

The other men’s quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris.

In the day’s opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women’s semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women’s quarterfinal at night.

