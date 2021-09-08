Advertisement

Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they’ve arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it will provide details of the investigation during a news conference later Wednesday.

The oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws.

Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine
Amazon's rendering of the Delta Twp. fufillment center, scheduled to open in 2022.
Amazon building first Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal...
Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident now in custody
Bank Robbery suspect
Picture released of suspect from Jackson bank robbery on Saturday

Latest News

A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M....
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial set to begin for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials exceeded their authority by imposing...
Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates
The California Parole Board found last month that Sirhan Sirhan no longer poses a threat to...
Ethel Kennedy: RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan shouldn’t be freed
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year