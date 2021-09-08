Advertisement

Anonymous donor gifts $25K to fix Williamston store’s leaky roof

The Habitat ReStore in Williamston can now fix their leaky roof, thanks to an anonymous donation.
The Habitat ReStore in Williamston can now fix their leaky roof, thanks to an anonymous donation.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Habitat ReStore in Williamston can now fix a leaky roof that has been plaguing the store for over five years, thanks to an anonymous donation.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Regionsays they received a gift of $25,000 from an anonymous donor to replace the roof of the Habitat ReStore in Williamston.

This donation has covered the cost of the roof replacement entirely, allowing the Habitat ReStore to avoid further damage to inventory from the leaking roof and to continue retail operations, which provide funding for affordable housing and repair programs in the capital region.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support and generosity. Replacing the ReStore roof is equivalent to putting your own oxygen mask on first - it is essential to continue not only ReStore operations, but also operations of our programs,” said Vicki Hamilton-Allen, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region.

The store staff are grateful too. The leaking roof had been causing disruption in their operations for over 5 years, according to staff. There were several short-term fixes and repairs made over that time, but this spring it was determined that a full roof replacement was necessary.

“It relieves the worry that we would feel every time it rained, and allows us to use our entire space again. It feels good to know that someone has really looked after us,” said Williamston ReStore team member, Ron Fuller.

