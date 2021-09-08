Advertisement

American Ryder Cup Team Set

(KCRG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Steve Stricker has filled out his U.S. Ryder Cup team with six captain’s picks.

The list does not include Patrick Reed, who has a 7-3-2 record.

Stricker added Tony Finau (FEE’-now), Xander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHOW’-flee), Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Harris English. That was expected. They were next in line in the standings.

He also added Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler. That gives the Americans six rookies, the most for a Ryder Cup since 2008.

Scheffler is the first player since Rickie Fowler in 2010 to be picked for his first Ryder Cup without having won on the PGA Tour.

