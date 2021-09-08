Amazon building first Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon has announced it is building its first mid-Michigan fulfillment center. The facility will be located on Mt. Hope Highway in Delta Township and should create more than 500 new full-time jobs.

The more than 1-million square-foot facility will be used to select, pack and ship large items to customers. This includes products like workout equipment, patio furniture and consumer electronics. Amazon says they chose Delta Township due to its location and nearby talent.

“We’re excited to expand our investment throughout the state of Michigan with the addition of these new facilities,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment for Amazon. “This expansion not only allows us to better serve our customers across the state, but also enables us to boost the local economy and drive more opportunities for job creation. We’re proud to have created more than 21,000 jobs so far, and look forward to our continued growth in Michigan.”

Local officials are also supportive of the development.

“We welcome Amazon’s expansion in Delta Township,” said Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher.

“With an over one million square foot state-of-the-art fulfillment center and over 500 jobs coming to Delta Township this will be good for our region. We also appreciate LEAP (Lansing Economic Area Partnership) who assisted in this effort.”

The Delta Township facility is scheduled to open in 2022.

Amazon also has announced its plans to build a West Michigan sort-and-delivery center in Gaines Township, about 15 miles south of Grand Rapids. A delivery station in Canton is also in the works.

Wednesday’s announcement comes the same day Amazon opens its Pontiac Robotics Fulfillment Center. The company says the 823,000 square-foot building will employ more than 1,200 employees who will work “in a safe, technologically advanced environment to pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, laptops, and beauty products.”

