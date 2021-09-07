U. S. Open Tennis Update

-NEW YORK (AP) - Daniil Medvedev has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the third straight year. He ended the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory. The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title.

