U. S. Open Tennis Update

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT
-NEW YORK (AP) - Daniil Medvedev has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the third straight year. He ended the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory. The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title.

