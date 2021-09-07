Advertisement

Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine

8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.(MSPFirstDist)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On September 4, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop in Clinton County.

This lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old from Lansing. He was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.

An 18-year-old from Eaton Rapids was also arrested for CCW, felony firearm & a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident
One hospitalized after single-vehicle crash
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a...
Michigan football loses No.1 wide receiver Ronnie Bell to season-ending knee injury
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leads the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Gov. Whitmer leads annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/7/21 A.M.
Health officials warning West Nile identified in Michigan
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
Artist uses murals to teach mathematics
Artist uses murals to teach mathematics