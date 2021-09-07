Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On September 4, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop in Clinton County.

This lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old from Lansing. He was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.

An 18-year-old from Eaton Rapids was also arrested for CCW, felony firearm & a stolen firearm.

