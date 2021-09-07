Advertisement

Steelers Hoping They’ll Have Watt Back Soon

A Pittsburgh Steelers jacket and hat. Available at a store at the Albany Mall.
A Pittsburgh Steelers jacket and hat. Available at a store at the Albany Mall.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp.

