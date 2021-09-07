Staudt’s Rising Stars: James Alexander

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Rising Star for August 26 is James Alexander from Holt.

James is six-years-old, he started playing tackle football at five-years-old on an 8 and under team.

He played his first season in Athens Alabama where he received the MVP belt for most tackles in a game.

Now back in Michigan, he plays for the 6 and under Southfield Falcons.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.