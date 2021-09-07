Staudt’s Rising Stars: Oskar Maniscalco

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our rising star for September 2 is Oskar Maniscalco.

Oskar is from Owosso, and has talked about playing tackle football since he was six-years-old. Now at 12, Oskar is finally getting that chance to play.

His grandfather says Oskar is lightning fast and can really throw a football.

He’s excited to find out what position he’ll play this fall!

We wish Oskar luck in the upcoming season!

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

