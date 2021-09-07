Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Oskar Maniscalco

Oscar Maniscalco is Tim Staudt's Rising Star for September 2.
Oscar Maniscalco is Tim Staudt's Rising Star for September 2.(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our rising star for September 2 is Oskar Maniscalco.

Oskar is from Owosso, and has talked about playing tackle football since he was six-years-old. Now at 12, Oskar is finally getting that chance to play.

His grandfather says Oskar is lightning fast and can really throw a football.

He’s excited to find out what position he’ll play this fall!

We wish Oskar luck in the upcoming season!

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident
One hospitalized after single-vehicle crash
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leads the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Gov. Whitmer leads annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

Latest News

Anthony Baker is Staudt's Rising Star for August 12.
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Anthony Baker
Staudt's Rising Star for August 26 is James Alexander
Staudt’s Rising Stars: James Alexander
Michigan WR Bell out for season
Michigan WR Bell out for season
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) bumps arms with Joey Votto (19) after Aquino crossing...
Aquino slams 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Tigers 7-4