Advertisement

Register for the 2021 Playmakers Autumn Classic Today!

Playmakers Autumn Classic
Playmakers Autumn Classic(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s back! This will be the 29th consecutive annual Autumn Classic 8K/2 Mile Walk on Sunday September 26, 2021. Register HERE to run in-person or virtual. This is a great opportunity to get active and get out into the community.

Join News 10′s very own David Andrews as he emcees the race and of course participates in it!

This event is a treasured fall Mid-Michigan tradition for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.  Enjoy the brilliant fall colors as you walk or run around Lake Lansing!  There is something for everyone:

• 8K run/walk

• 2 mile walk/run

• Chip timing

• Long sleeve technical shirt

• Free Kid’s Fun Run (long-sleeve t-shirts can be ordered for $12)

• Medals for finishers & Refreshments!

Click HERE to register today!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident
One hospitalized after single-vehicle crash
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leads the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Gov. Whitmer leads annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a...
Michigan football loses No.1 wide receiver Ronnie Bell to season-ending knee injury

Latest News

8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/7/21 A.M.
Health officials warning West Nile identified in Michigan
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant