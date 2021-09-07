Register for the 2021 Playmakers Autumn Classic Today!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s back! This will be the 29th consecutive annual Autumn Classic 8K/2 Mile Walk on Sunday September 26, 2021. Register HERE to run in-person or virtual. This is a great opportunity to get active and get out into the community.

Join News 10′s very own David Andrews as he emcees the race and of course participates in it!

This event is a treasured fall Mid-Michigan tradition for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Enjoy the brilliant fall colors as you walk or run around Lake Lansing! There is something for everyone:

• 8K run/walk

• 2 mile walk/run

• Chip timing

• Long sleeve technical shirt

• Free Kid’s Fun Run (long-sleeve t-shirts can be ordered for $12)

• Medals for finishers & Refreshments!

Click HERE to register today!

