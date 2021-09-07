Advertisement

PeaceQuest holds over 25 events to promote peace within the community

PeaceQuest of Greater Lansing
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Peacequest is a community wide celebration that happens throughout September to celebrate the United Nations international day of peace.

The goal is to focus on peace and what we can do to promote peace within our communities.

Peacequest of greater Lansing has over 25 events happening in the month of September to show others signs of peace, for example they hold a pursuit where people walk around to the 30 peace poles in the area to help promote peace. In addition to other events like speaking panels both in-person and on zoom.

{Lynn Bartley, Coordinator of PeaceQuest Greater Lansing 2021 Planning Team}

“This world has lots of challenge and this offers an opportunity to think about positives that we can do and how we can work together to make a positive difference in the world and literally make it a more peaceful world,” said Coordinator of PeaceQuest Greater Lansing, Lynn Bartley.

The next zoom event is set for September 9. You can view the list of events, here.

