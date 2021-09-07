Advertisement

In My View: Two skilled teams looking for redemption Friday

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In pre season we thought East Lansing at DeWitt would be the area high school football game of the year. It could still be, but both teams have had their bad moments in the first two weeks.

One of them will get another loss when they meet Friday night at DeWitt. This must be a good season for high school football with six Lansing area schools still unbeaten, but not the two pre season monsters.

Yet East Lansing and Dewitt still comprise the game of the week coming up this Friday in my view.

