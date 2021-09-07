Advertisement

In My View: Lansing Everett, Grand Ledge, Charlotte have good reason to be giddy

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have six greater Lansing high school football teams with 2-0 records and ironically DeWitt and East Lansing are not in that group.

Both are still powers in the area and could make a post season run, but others like Lansing Everett, Grand Ledge and Charlotte are giddy over their start. Just hope they can keep their momentum going as week three of the season is at hand.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
Evacuation recommended for areas of Flat Rock
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident
Travelers cancel Labor Day flights due to pandemic
Unofficial end of summer; local beaches set to close

Latest News

In My View: Week two of high school football
In My View: Football stands the test of time
In My View: Big Ten, ACC, Pac 12 Alliance
In My View: DeWitt goes from hunter to hunted