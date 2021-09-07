MSU Volleyball Matches Cancelled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Tuesday its home volleyball matches this Friday and Saturday against North Carolina and Duke have been canceled due to “health and safety protocols.” The news release declines to state which of the schools has the issues. The matches will not be made up.

