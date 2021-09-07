Advertisement

MSU Volleyball Matches Cancelled

Michigan State University Spartans logo.
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Tuesday its home volleyball matches this Friday and Saturday against North Carolina and Duke have been canceled due to “health and safety protocols.” The news release declines to state which of the schools has the issues. The matches will not be made up.

