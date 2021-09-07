Mason Public School receives $200K, hosting fun run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Public School Foundation board donated $200,000 to Mason Public Schools.

The Mason Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) serves as a conduit to direct community contributions toward expanding opportunities for learning at Mason Public Schools.

MPSF is also hosting a Free Fun Run on Saturday, September 18th at 9:00AM at the Mason High School Track. To register, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Mason/commercialbankmason5k

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a community that is so committed to taking action to promote the high quality educational programs that students at Mason Public Schools have come to enjoy,” said MPSF President Barb Byrum

For more information on how to support the Mason Public Schools Foundation, visit https://www.masonpsf.org/donate/support

