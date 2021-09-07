It’s time to make that eye appointment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you missed your annual eye exam last year because of the pandemic, now’s the time to get that appointment scheduled. We learned more about the importance of annual eye exams from Dr. Paul Lang, the owner of Lang Eye Care, in East Lansing.

Dr. Lang has been practicing in the area for nearly twenty-five years. He left another eye care office during the pandemic and opened up his own facility, Lang Eye Care, to help give Lansing area residents more personalized care when it comes to taking care of their vision.

If you used to be a patient of Dr. Lang at the facility he used to work at, here’s where you can find him now.

